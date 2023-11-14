Jacksonville State plays West Virginia following Tandy’s 23-point game

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (1-1) at West Virginia Mountaineers (1-1) Morgantown, West Virginia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mountaineers…

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (1-1) at West Virginia Mountaineers (1-1)

Morgantown, West Virginia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mountaineers -9.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville State visits the West Virginia Mountaineers after KyKy Tandy scored 23 points in Jacksonville State’s 81-79 overtime loss to the Utah Tech Trailblazers.

West Virginia finished 19-15 overall with a 13-4 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Mountaineers shot 45.2% from the field and 35.0% from 3-point range last season.

Jacksonville State finished 13-18 overall last season while going 3-12 on the road. The Gamecocks shot 43.8% from the field and 37.7% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.