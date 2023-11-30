Jacksonville State plays South Alabama after Tandy’s 20-point game

South Alabama Jaguars (4-4) at Jacksonville State Gamecocks (3-4) Jacksonville, Alabama; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gamecocks -1.5;…

South Alabama Jaguars (4-4) at Jacksonville State Gamecocks (3-4)

Jacksonville, Alabama; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gamecocks -1.5; over/under is 130

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville State faces the South Alabama Jaguars after KyKy Tandy scored 20 points in Jacksonville State’s 67-65 win over the Incarnate Word Cardinals.

The Gamecocks have gone 1-1 at home. Jacksonville State scores 70.9 points while outscoring opponents by 7.0 points per game.

The Jaguars have gone 1-2 away from home. South Alabama ranks seventh in the Sun Belt shooting 32.2% from 3-point range.

Jacksonville State’s average of 5.4 made 3-pointers per game is 2.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game South Alabama gives up. South Alabama scores 9.1 more points per game (73.0) than Jacksonville State allows to opponents (63.9).

TOP PERFORMERS: Tandy is scoring 17.0 points per game and averaging 2.0 rebounds for the Gamecocks. Quincy Clark is averaging 11.7 points and 2.3 rebounds while shooting 52.3% for Jacksonville State.

Isiah Gaiter is averaging 16.5 points for the Jaguars. Maxwell Land is averaging 10.6 points for South Alabama.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.