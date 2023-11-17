Jacksonville State Gamecocks travel to the North Alabama Lions

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (1-2) at North Alabama Lions (2-1) Florence, Alabama; Saturday, 8:15 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The North Alabama…

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (1-2) at North Alabama Lions (2-1)

Florence, Alabama; Saturday, 8:15 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The North Alabama Lions host the Jacksonville State Gamecocks.

North Alabama went 18-15 overall a season ago while going 9-4 at home. The Lions averaged 12.8 points off of turnovers, 8.7 second-chance points and 5.4 bench points last season.

Jacksonville State finished 0-2 in CUSA action and 3-12 on the road last season. The Gamecocks averaged 69.9 points per game while allowing opponents to score 70.3 last season.

