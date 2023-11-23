Jacksonville plays Robert Morris following Niblack’s 22-point game

Jacksonville Dolphins (2-2) at Robert Morris Colonials (1-3) Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Friday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville visits the…

Jacksonville Dolphins (2-2) at Robert Morris Colonials (1-3)

Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Friday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville visits the Robert Morris Colonials after Marcus Niblack scored 22 points in Jacksonville’s 107-56 loss to the Pittsburgh Panthers.

Robert Morris finished 16-17 overall with an 11-4 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Colonials averaged 69.3 points per game last season, 11.0 on free throws and 21.3 from deep.

Jacksonville finished 4-11 in ASUN games and 6-10 on the road last season. The Dolphins gave up 62.6 points per game while committing 14.2 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.