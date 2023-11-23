Live Radio
Jacksonville plays Robert Morris following Niblack’s 22-point game

The Associated Press

November 23, 2023, 3:41 AM

Jacksonville Dolphins (2-2) at Robert Morris Colonials (1-3)

Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Friday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville visits the Robert Morris Colonials after Marcus Niblack scored 22 points in Jacksonville’s 107-56 loss to the Pittsburgh Panthers.

Robert Morris finished 16-17 overall with an 11-4 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Colonials averaged 69.3 points per game last season, 11.0 on free throws and 21.3 from deep.

Jacksonville finished 4-11 in ASUN games and 6-10 on the road last season. The Dolphins gave up 62.6 points per game while committing 14.2 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

