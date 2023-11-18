Jackson’s 19 lead Purdue Fort Wayne past South Dakota 93-81

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Jalen Jackson’s 19 points helped Purdue Fort Wayne defeat South Dakota 93-81 on Saturday night at…

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Jalen Jackson’s 19 points helped Purdue Fort Wayne defeat South Dakota 93-81 on Saturday night at the Arizona Tip-Off.

Jackson shot 7 of 11 from the field and 4 for 5 from the line for the Mastodons (5-0). Quinton Morton-Robertson scored 17 points while going 5 of 13 from the floor, including 4 for 9 from 3-point range, and 3 for 4 from the line. Rasheed Bello had 15 points and shot 5 for 16, including 3 for 8 from beyond the arc.

The Coyotes (3-2) were led in scoring by Max Burchill, who finished with 18 points. Bostyn Holt added 15 points and four assists for South Dakota. In addition, Felix Brostrom finished with 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

