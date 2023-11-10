Thanksgiving: Record levels of traffic | Charity turkey trots | Things to do in the DC area | Black Friday deals
College Basketball

Jackson’s 14 points lead Evansville past St. Louis Pharmacy 116-46

The Associated Press

November 10, 2023, 12:01 AM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Braylon Jackson scored 14 points as Evansville beat St. Louis Pharmacy 116-46 on Thursday.

Jackson finished 6 of 8 from the field for the Purple Aces. Yacine Toumi added 13 points while going 6 of 7 from the field, and he also had six rebounds. Chuck Bailey III went 5 of 9 from the field to finish with 12 points.

Brady Bowers and Jas Suvalija led the way for the Eutectics with 17 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

