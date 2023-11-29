Jackson’s 13 lead New Mexico State over Southwest (NM) 84-49

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Clarence Jackson’s 13 points helped New Mexico State defeat Southwest (NM) 84-49 on Tuesday. Jackson…

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Clarence Jackson’s 13 points helped New Mexico State defeat Southwest (NM) 84-49 on Tuesday.

Jackson also had five rebounds for the Aggies (4-5). Kaosi Ezeagu scored 12 points while finishing 6 of 11 from the floor, and added 11 rebounds. Jaylin Jackson-Posey had 12 points and was 4 of 8 shooting (2 for 4 from 3-point range).

Anthony Scott led the Mustangs in scoring, finishing with 17 points, seven rebounds and three steals. Alonzo Wright added 12 points and three steals for Southwest.

New Mexico State visits New Mexico on Saturday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

