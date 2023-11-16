Jackson State takes on Tulsa following Evans’ 33-point game

Jackson State Tigers (0-4) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (2-0) Tulsa, Oklahoma; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Hurricane…

Jackson State Tigers (0-4) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (2-0)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Hurricane -9; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: Jackson State visits the Tulsa Golden Hurricane after Ken Evans scored 33 points in Jackson State’s 88-66 loss to the Loyola Marymount Lions.

Tulsa went 4-10 at home a season ago while going 5-25 overall. The Golden Hurricane averaged 65.3 points per game last season, 10.0 on free throws and 23.1 from beyond the arc.

Jackson State finished 14-19 overall last season while going 6-14 on the road. The Tigers averaged 67.6 points per game last season, 12.8 from the free-throw line and 18.9 from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.