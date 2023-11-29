Jackson puts up 19 as Purdue Fort Wayne knocks off Green Bay 75-71

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Jalen Jackson scored 19 points as Purdue Fort Wayne beat Green Bay 75-71 on Wednesday…

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Jalen Jackson scored 19 points as Purdue Fort Wayne beat Green Bay 75-71 on Wednesday night.

Jackson also contributed five rebounds for the Mastodons (7-1, 1-0 Horizon League). Maximus Nelson shot 6 for 9, including 5 for 8 from beyond the arc to add 17 points. Anthony Roberts was 4 of 12 shooting, including 0 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 6 from the line to finish with 14 points.

The Phoenix (3-4, 0-1) were led in scoring by Noah Reynolds, who finished with 16 points and eight assists. Green Bay also got 12 points from Clarence Cummings III. Elijah Jones also had 11 points, seven rebounds and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

