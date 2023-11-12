Jackson leads Purdue Fort Wayne against Texas A&M-Commerce after 21-point game

Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (0-3) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (2-0) Fort Wayne, Indiana; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (0-3) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (2-0)

Fort Wayne, Indiana; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mastodons -3; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne takes on the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions after Jalen Jackson scored 21 points in Purdue Fort Wayne’s 130-34 win over the Andrews Cardinals.

Purdue Fort Wayne finished 17-15 overall last season while going 9-6 at home. The Mastodons averaged 13.1 assists per game on 26.1 made field goals last season.

Texas A&M-Commerce went 13-20 overall with a 7-12 record on the road last season. The Lions averaged 14.6 points off of turnovers, 8.4 second-chance points and 4.0 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

