Ivory scores 32 as Southern Miss knocks off Milwaukee 90-84

The Associated Press

November 25, 2023, 9:14 PM

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Donovan Ivory’s 32 points led Southern Miss over Milwaukee 90-84 on Saturday.

Ivory added five rebounds and four steals for the Golden Eagles (3-4). Austin Crowley scored 25 points, going 8 of 15 from the floor, including 5 for 8 from 3-point range, and 4 for 4 from the foul line. Victor Iwuakor went 5 of 6 from the field to finish with 12 points, while adding three blocks.

Kentrell Pullian led the way for the Panthers (3-4) with 21 points and six rebounds. Faizon Fields added 17 points, nine rebounds and two blocks for Milwaukee. In addition, Elijah Jamison had 16 points and three steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

