IUPUI visits Indiana State following Monroe’s 20-point game

IUPUI Jaguars (2-0) at Indiana State Sycamores (1-1)

Terre Haute, Indiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: IUPUI visits the Indiana State Sycamores after Bryce Monroe scored 20 points in IUPUI’s 66-56 victory over the Valparaiso Beacons.

Indiana State went 23-13 overall with an 11-4 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Sycamores averaged 15.4 points off of turnovers, 7.6 second-chance points and 16.2 bench points last season.

IUPUI went 2-19 in Horizon League action and 0-15 on the road a season ago. The Jaguars averaged 65.3 points per game while shooting 45.8% from the field and 29.7% from 3-point range last season.

