IUPUI takes on Valparaiso following Counter’s 20-point performance

IUPUI Jaguars (1-0) at Valparaiso Beacons (1-0)

Valparaiso, Indiana; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Beacons -4.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: IUPUI plays the Valparaiso Beacons after Jlynn Counter scored 20 points in IUPUI’s 70-63 win over the Spalding Golden Eagles.

Valparaiso went 8-7 at home a season ago while going 11-21 overall. The Beacons allowed opponents to score 73.6 points per game and shoot 44.8% from the field last season.

IUPUI finished 5-27 overall last season while going 0-15 on the road. The Jaguars averaged 11.0 points off of turnovers, 9.3 second-chance points and 0.6 bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

