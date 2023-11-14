IUPUI takes on Indiana State following Monroe’s 20-point showing

IUPUI Jaguars (2-0) at Indiana State Sycamores (1-1) Terre Haute, Indiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sycamores -16;…

IUPUI Jaguars (2-0) at Indiana State Sycamores (1-1)

Terre Haute, Indiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sycamores -16; over/under is 149

BOTTOM LINE: IUPUI takes on the Indiana State Sycamores after Bryce Monroe scored 20 points in IUPUI’s 66-56 win over the Valparaiso Beacons.

Indiana State went 23-13 overall with an 11-4 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Sycamores averaged 79.3 points per game while shooting 48.3% from the field and 35.5% from deep last season.

IUPUI finished 0-15 on the road and 5-27 overall a season ago. The Jaguars averaged 65.3 points per game last season, 11.6 on free throws and 13.8 from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.