IUPUI defeats Cleary 78-70 in OT

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jlynn Counter scored 21 points as IUPUI beat NAIA-member Cleary 78-70 in overtime on Saturday.

Counter also added five rebounds for the Jaguars (3-4). DJ Jackson scored 19 points while going 8 of 14 and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line, and added four steals. Bryce Monroe was 5-of-11 shooting, including 1 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 17 points.

The Cougars were led in scoring by Bennie Crenshaw Jr., who finished with 16 points, five assists and two steals. Chris Williams added 12 points and three steals for Cleary. Chase Conley also recorded 12 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

