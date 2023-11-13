Iowa visits No. 8 Creighton after Alexander’s 21-point game

Iowa Hawkeyes (2-0) at Creighton Bluejays (2-0) Omaha, Nebraska; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Creighton hosts the…

Iowa Hawkeyes (2-0) at Creighton Bluejays (2-0)

Omaha, Nebraska; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Creighton hosts the Iowa Hawkeyes after Trey Alexander scored 21 points in Creighton’s 89-60 victory against the North Dakota State Bison.

Creighton went 13-2 at home last season while going 24-13 overall. The Bluejays averaged 76.4 points per game while shooting 46.9% from the field and 35.4% from deep last season.

Iowa finished 4-7 on the road and 19-14 overall last season. The Hawkeyes averaged 80.1 points per game last season, 15.0 from the free-throw line and 24 from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.