Iowa State hosts Green Bay to start season

Green Bay Phoenix at Iowa State Cyclones
Ames, Iowa; Monday, 8 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cyclones -25.5; over/under is 133
BOTTOM LINE: The Iowa State Cyclones begin the season at home against the Green Bay Phoenix.
Iowa State finished 19-14 overall with a 13-3 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Cyclones averaged 17.7 points off of turnovers, 11.7 second-chance points and 15.9 bench points last season.
Green Bay went 3-29 overall with a 1-17 record on the road a season ago. The Phoenix gave up 76.5 points per game while committing 17.1 fouls last season.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
