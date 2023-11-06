Iowa State hosts Green Bay to begin season

Green Bay Phoenix at Iowa State Cyclones Ames, Iowa; Monday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cyclones -25; over/under is…

Green Bay Phoenix at Iowa State Cyclones

Ames, Iowa; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cyclones -25; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Iowa State Cyclones start the season at home against the Green Bay Phoenix.

Iowa State went 19-14 overall last season while going 13-3 at home. The Cyclones averaged 8.8 steals, 2.9 blocks and 12.4 turnovers per game last season.

Green Bay went 3-29 overall with a 1-17 record on the road last season. The Phoenix allowed opponents to score 76.5 points per game and shot 48.8% from the field last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

