Iowa State Cyclones start season at home against the Green Bay Phoenix

Green Bay Phoenix at Iowa State Cyclones

Ames, Iowa; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cyclones -25.5; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Iowa State Cyclones open the season at home against the Green Bay Phoenix.

Iowa State finished 13-3 at home last season while going 19-14 overall. The Cyclones gave up 62.6 points per game while committing 19.5 fouls last season.

Green Bay went 3-29 overall with a 1-17 record on the road a season ago. The Phoenix averaged 9.6 points off of turnovers, 6.9 second-chance points and 2.2 bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.