Iowa State Cyclones play the Lindenwood Lions in out-of-conference game

Lindenwood Lions (0-1) at Iowa State Cyclones (1-0)

Ames, Iowa; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iowa State and Lindenwood square off in non-conference action.

Iowa State finished 19-14 overall with a 13-3 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Cyclones averaged 67.6 points per game while shooting 44.3% from the field and 33.1% from 3-point distance last season.

Lindenwood finished 11-21 overall a season ago while going 2-14 on the road. The Lions gave up 73.8 points per game while committing 16.3 fouls last season.

