Iowa plays Alabama State after Sandfort’s 21-point game

Alabama State Hornets (0-1) at Iowa Hawkeyes (1-0) Iowa City, Iowa; Friday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawkeyes -28.5;…

Alabama State Hornets (0-1) at Iowa Hawkeyes (1-0)

Iowa City, Iowa; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawkeyes -28.5; over/under is 155

BOTTOM LINE: Iowa hosts the Alabama State Hornets after Payton Sandfort scored 21 points in Iowa’s 110-68 win over the North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks.

Iowa finished 14-3 at home a season ago while going 19-14 overall. The Hawkeyes averaged 80.1 points per game while allowing opponents to score 74.7 last season.

Alabama State went 2-18 on the road and 8-23 overall last season. The Hornets averaged 63.3 points per game last season, 13.3 from the free-throw line and 18 from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

