Iowa hosts North Dakota to begin season

North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks at Iowa Hawkeyes

Iowa City, Iowa; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawkeyes -19; over/under is 154

BOTTOM LINE: The Iowa Hawkeyes host the North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks in the season opener.

Iowa finished 19-14 overall with a 14-3 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Hawkeyes shot 45.3% from the field and 34.0% from 3-point range last season.

North Dakota finished 13-20 overall with a 4-11 record on the road a season ago. The Fightin’ Hawks averaged 72.1 points per game last season, 10.9 on free throws and 27.6 from deep.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

