Iowa hosts North Dakota to begin season

North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks at Iowa Hawkeyes
Iowa City, Iowa; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawkeyes -19; over/under is 154
BOTTOM LINE: The Iowa Hawkeyes host the North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks in the season opener.
Iowa finished 19-14 overall with a 14-3 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Hawkeyes shot 45.3% from the field and 34.0% from 3-point range last season.
North Dakota finished 13-20 overall with a 4-11 record on the road a season ago. The Fightin’ Hawks averaged 72.1 points per game last season, 10.9 on free throws and 27.6 from deep.
