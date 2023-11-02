Iowa hosts North Dakota for season opener

North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks at Iowa Hawkeyes Iowa City, Iowa; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Iowa Hawkeyes host…

North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks at Iowa Hawkeyes

Iowa City, Iowa; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Iowa Hawkeyes host the North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks in the season opener.

Iowa finished 19-14 overall last season while going 14-3 at home. The Hawkeyes averaged 80.1 points per game while shooting 45.3% from the field and 34.0% from 3-point range last season.

North Dakota went 13-20 overall a season ago while going 4-11 on the road. The Fightin’ Hawks averaged 72.1 points per game while shooting 44.1% from the field and 35.0% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

