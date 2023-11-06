Iowa hosts North Dakota for season opener

North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks at Iowa Hawkeyes Iowa City, Iowa; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawkeyes -19; over/under…

North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks at Iowa Hawkeyes

Iowa City, Iowa; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawkeyes -19; over/under is 153

BOTTOM LINE: The Iowa Hawkeyes start the season at home against the North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks.

Iowa finished 19-14 overall with a 14-3 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Hawkeyes averaged 16.5 assists per game on 28.5 made field goals last season.

North Dakota went 7-13 in Summit League play and 4-11 on the road last season. The Fightin’ Hawks shot 44.1% from the field and 35.0% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.