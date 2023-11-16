Iowa hosts Arkansas State following Krikke’s 24-point showing

Arkansas State Red Wolves (1-2) at Iowa Hawkeyes (2-1) Iowa City, Iowa; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Iowa takes…

Arkansas State Red Wolves (1-2) at Iowa Hawkeyes (2-1)

Iowa City, Iowa; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iowa takes on the Arkansas State Red Wolves after Ben Krikke scored 24 points in Iowa’s 92-84 loss to the Creighton Bluejays.

Iowa finished 19-14 overall with a 14-3 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Hawkeyes gave up 74.7 points per game while committing 15.3 fouls last season.

Arkansas State finished 13-20 overall with a 2-11 record on the road a season ago. The Red Wolves gave up 67.6 points per game while committing 16.8 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

