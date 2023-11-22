Iowa Hawkeyes and the Oklahoma Sooners square off

Oklahoma Sooners (4-0) vs. Iowa Hawkeyes (3-1) San Diego; Thursday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Iowa Hawkeyes will face…

Oklahoma Sooners (4-0) vs. Iowa Hawkeyes (3-1)

San Diego; Thursday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Iowa Hawkeyes will face the Oklahoma Sooners at LionTree Arena in San Diego, California.

Iowa went 19-14 overall with an 8-4 record against non-conference opponents during the 2022-23 season. The Hawkeyes averaged 80.1 points per game last season, 15.0 on free throws and 24 from 3-point range.

Oklahoma finished 15-17 overall with a 10-3 record in non-conference play during the 2022-23 season. The Sooners allowed opponents to score 67.5 points per game and shot 43.2% from the field last season.

