Iowa Hawkeyes and the Oklahoma Sooners meet

Oklahoma Sooners (4-0) vs. Iowa Hawkeyes (3-1)

San Diego; Thursday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawkeyes -1; over/under is 159

BOTTOM LINE: The Iowa Hawkeyes will face the Oklahoma Sooners at LionTree Arena in San Diego, California.

Iowa finished 19-14 overall with an 8-4 record in non-conference play during the 2022-23 season. The Hawkeyes averaged 16.5 assists per game on 28.5 made field goals last season.

Oklahoma finished 15-17 overall with a 10-3 record in non-conference games during the 2022-23 season. The Sooners gave up 67.5 points per game while committing 16.4 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

