Iona hosts Sacred Heart after Galette’s 24-point performance

Sacred Heart Pioneers (1-0) at Iona Gaels (0-1) New Rochelle, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gaels…

Sacred Heart Pioneers (1-0) at Iona Gaels (0-1)

New Rochelle, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gaels -9; over/under is 150

BOTTOM LINE: Sacred Heart visits the Iona Gaels after Nico Galette scored 24 points in Sacred Heart’s 95-51 win over the Sarah Lawrence Gryphons.

Iona finished 11-1 at home last season while going 27-8 overall. The Gaels averaged 76.0 points per game while allowing opponents to score 65.6 last season.

Sacred Heart finished 9-9 in NEC play and 7-11 on the road last season. The Pioneers averaged 13.5 assists per game on 26.2 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.