Iona faces conference foe Marist

Marist Red Foxes (3-2) at Iona Gaels (2-4)

New Rochelle, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Idan Tretout and the Iona Gaels host Max Allen and the Marist Red Foxes in MAAC action.

The Gaels have gone 1-0 at home. Iona ranks fifth in the MAAC with 13.0 assists per game led by Joel Brown averaging 4.0.

The Red Foxes are 2-2 on the road. Marist ranks fifth in the MAAC shooting 34.7% from 3-point range.

Iona averages 76.3 points, 12.5 more per game than the 63.8 Marist allows. Marist averages 67.8 points per game, 9.4 fewer points than the 77.2 Iona allows to opponents.

The Gaels and Red Foxes meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wheza Panzo averages 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Gaels, scoring 11.8 points while shooting 39.6% from beyond the arc. Tretout is shooting 44.7% and averaging 17.0 points for Iona.

Allen is averaging 15.6 points for the Red Foxes. Jaden Daughtry is averaging 7.6 points for Marist.

