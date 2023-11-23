Indiana State takes on Toledo

Toledo Rockets (3-2) vs. Indiana State Sycamores (4-1) Henderson, Nevada; Friday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Toledo Rockets and…

Toledo Rockets (3-2) vs. Indiana State Sycamores (4-1)

Henderson, Nevada; Friday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Toledo Rockets and the Indiana State Sycamores square off in Henderson, Nevada.

The Sycamores have a 4-1 record in non-conference play. Indiana State averages 91.8 points and has outscored opponents by 14.0 points per game.

The Rockets have a 3-2 record against non-conference oppponents. Toledo is second in the MAC scoring 82.8 points per game and is shooting 49.2%.

Indiana State averages 11.6 made 3-pointers per game, 6.0 more made shots than the 5.6 per game Toledo allows. Toledo has shot at a 49.2% clip from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points higher than the 46.0% shooting opponents of Indiana State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Swope is shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc with 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Sycamores, while averaging 17.4 points and 2.4 steals. Ryan Conwell is shooting 50.0% and averaging 14.8 points for Indiana State.

Ra’Heim Moss is averaging 17.6 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Rockets. Dante Maddox Jr. is averaging 14.8 points for Toledo.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

