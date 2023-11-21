Indiana State Sycamores play the Rice Owls

Rice Owls (1-2) vs. Indiana State Sycamores (2-1) Henderson, Nevada; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sycamores -5.5; over/under…

Rice Owls (1-2) vs. Indiana State Sycamores (2-1)

Henderson, Nevada; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sycamores -5.5; over/under is 158.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Indiana State Sycamores will square off against the Rice Owls at Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada.

Indiana State went 23-13 overall with an 8-5 record in non-conference games in the 2022-23 season. The Sycamores averaged 79.3 points per game while shooting 48.3% from the field and 35.5% from behind the arc last season.

Rice went 19-16 overall with a 15-8 record in non-conference play during the 2022-23 season. The Owls allowed opponents to score 76.6 points per game and shot 46.6% from the field last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

