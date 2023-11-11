Indiana plays Army in non-conference play

Army Black Knights (0-2) at Indiana Hoosiers (1-0) Bloomington, Indiana; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Army travels to Indiana…

Army Black Knights (0-2) at Indiana Hoosiers (1-0)

Bloomington, Indiana; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Army travels to Indiana for a non-conference matchup.

Indiana went 23-12 overall with a 15-2 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Hoosiers allowed opponents to score 68.7 points per game and shoot 40.9% from the field last season.

Army finished 17-16 overall a season ago while going 7-8 on the road. The Black Knights averaged 5.1 steals, 2.1 blocks and 12.3 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

