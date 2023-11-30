Indiana hosts Reese and Maryland

Maryland Terrapins (4-3) at Indiana Hoosiers (5-1) Bloomington, Indiana; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Maryland faces the Indiana Hoosiers…

Maryland Terrapins (4-3) at Indiana Hoosiers (5-1)

Bloomington, Indiana; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Maryland faces the Indiana Hoosiers after Julian Reese scored 22 points in Maryland’s 103-76 victory over the Rider Broncs.

The Hoosiers have gone 3-0 in home games. Indiana is 1-1 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Terrapins have gone 0-1 away from home. Maryland is eighth in the Big Ten scoring 34.3 points per game in the paint led by Reese averaging 8.9.

Indiana makes 51.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 9.9 percentage points higher than Maryland has allowed to its opponents (41.1%). Maryland averages 70.7 points per game, 0.3 fewer than the 71.0 Indiana gives up to opponents.

The Hoosiers and Terrapins match up Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kel’el Ware is shooting 63.9% and averaging 17.7 points for the Hoosiers. Xavier Johnson is averaging 0.8 made 3-pointers for Indiana.

Jahmir Young is averaging 15.9 points, 4.3 assists and two steals for the Terrapins. Reese is averaging 15 points, 9.9 rebounds and 2.6 blocks for Maryland.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

