Indiana hosts FGCU to open season

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles at Indiana Hoosiers

Bloomington, Indiana; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Indiana Hoosiers begin the season at home against the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles.

Indiana finished 23-12 overall last season while going 15-2 at home. The Hoosiers averaged 15.2 assists per game on 28.4 made field goals last season.

FGCU went 17-15 overall with a 6-9 record on the road a season ago. The Eagles averaged 6.8 steals, 3.3 blocks and 10.9 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

