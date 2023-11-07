Live Radio
Indiana Hoosiers begin season at home against the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles

The Associated Press

November 7, 2023, 3:41 AM

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles at Indiana Hoosiers

Bloomington, Indiana; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hoosiers -12; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: The Indiana Hoosiers host the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles in the season opener.

Indiana went 23-12 overall with a 15-2 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Hoosiers allowed opponents to score 68.7 points per game and shoot 40.9% from the field last season.

FGCU finished 17-15 overall last season while going 6-9 on the road. The Eagles allowed opponents to score 69.4 points per game and shot 43.5% from the field last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

