Indiana Hoosiers begin season at home against the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles at Indiana Hoosiers Bloomington, Indiana; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hoosiers -12; over/under is…

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles at Indiana Hoosiers

Bloomington, Indiana; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hoosiers -12; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: The Indiana Hoosiers host the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles in the season opener.

Indiana went 23-12 overall with a 15-2 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Hoosiers allowed opponents to score 68.7 points per game and shoot 40.9% from the field last season.

FGCU finished 17-15 overall last season while going 6-9 on the road. The Eagles allowed opponents to score 69.4 points per game and shot 43.5% from the field last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.