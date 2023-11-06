Indiana begins season at home against FGCU

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles at Indiana Hoosiers Bloomington, Indiana; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hoosiers -12.5; over/under is…

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles at Indiana Hoosiers

Bloomington, Indiana; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hoosiers -12.5; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: The Indiana Hoosiers begin the season at home against the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles.

Indiana went 23-12 overall with a 15-2 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Hoosiers shot 48.7% from the field and 36.8% from 3-point range last season.

FGCU finished 17-15 overall a season ago while going 6-9 on the road. The Eagles averaged 6.8 steals, 3.3 blocks and 10.9 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

