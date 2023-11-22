Incarnate Word hosts Jacksonville State following Hammons’ 21-point game

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (1-3) at Incarnate Word Cardinals (2-2) San Antonio; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gamecocks -2;…

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (1-3) at Incarnate Word Cardinals (2-2)

San Antonio; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gamecocks -2; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Incarnate Word hosts the Jacksonville State Gamecocks after Josiah Hammons scored 21 points in Incarnate Word’s 100-81 victory over the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions.

Incarnate Word went 12-19 overall with a 7-7 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Cardinals averaged 70.8 points per game last season, 31.4 in the paint, 16.5 off of turnovers and 11.6 on fast breaks.

Jacksonville State finished 0-2 in CUSA play and 3-12 on the road last season. The Gamecocks gave up 70.3 points per game while committing 16.7 fouls last season.

