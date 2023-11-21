Incarnate Word hosts Jacksonville State after Hammons’ 21-point game

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (1-3) at Incarnate Word Cardinals (2-2) San Antonio; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Incarnate Word plays…

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (1-3) at Incarnate Word Cardinals (2-2)

San Antonio; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Incarnate Word plays the Jacksonville State Gamecocks after Josiah Hammons scored 21 points in Incarnate Word’s 100-81 win against the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions.

Incarnate Word went 12-19 overall last season while going 7-7 at home. The Cardinals gave up 73.9 points per game while committing 17.3 fouls last season.

Jacksonville State went 3-12 on the road and 13-18 overall last season. The Gamecocks gave up 70.3 points per game while committing 16.7 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.