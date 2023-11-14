Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Incarnate Word earns 104-63…

Incarnate Word earns 104-63 victory over Schreiner

The Associated Press

November 14, 2023, 11:06 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Sky Wicks’ 29 points helped Incarnate Word defeat Schreiner 104-63 on Tuesday night.

Wicks added 14 rebounds for the Cardinals (1-2). Shon Robinson added 21 points while going 9 of 12 from the field, and he also had eight rebounds. Josiah Hammons was 5 of 9 shooting (4 for 7 from 3-point range) to finish with 16 points.

The Mountaineers were led by Cristian Rodriguez, who recorded 10 points. AJ Aungst added 10 points for Schreiner. In addition, Santana Arroyo finished with eight points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up