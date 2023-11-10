Illinois State visits Saint Louis after Parker’s 20-point game

Illinois State Redbirds (1-0) at Saint Louis Billikens (2-0) St. Louis; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis hosts…

Illinois State Redbirds (1-0) at Saint Louis Billikens (2-0)

St. Louis; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis hosts the Illinois State Redbirds after Sincere Parker scored 20 points in Saint Louis’ 102-66 victory over the Lincoln (MO) Blue Tigers.

Saint Louis went 21-12 overall with a 15-3 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Billikens averaged 16.5 assists per game on 27.9 made field goals last season.

Illinois State went 11-21 overall with a 3-9 record on the road last season. The Redbirds averaged 66.5 points per game while shooting 43.4% from the field and 33.6% from behind the arc last season.

