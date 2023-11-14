Live Radio
Illinois State Redbirds to square off against the Eastern Illinois Panthers Wednesday

The Associated Press

November 14, 2023, 3:41 AM

Eastern Illinois Panthers (1-2) at Illinois State Redbirds (1-1)

Normal, Illinois; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Illinois State Redbirds take on the Eastern Illinois Panthers.

Illinois State went 11-21 overall with an 8-7 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Redbirds averaged 5.7 steals, 3.3 blocks and 13.8 turnovers per game last season.

Eastern Illinois went 9-22 overall with a 3-12 record on the road last season. The Panthers gave up 72.1 points per game while committing 18.2 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

