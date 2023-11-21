Live Radio
Illinois State Redbirds and the High Point Panthers square off

The Associated Press

November 21, 2023, 3:41 AM

High Point Panthers (2-2) vs. Illinois State Redbirds (3-1)

Estero, Florida; Tuesday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Illinois State Redbirds play the High Point Panthers in Estero, Florida.

Illinois State finished 11-21 overall with a 5-6 record in non-conference play during the 2022-23 season. The Redbirds averaged 66.5 points per game last season, 13.2 from the free throw line and 21.9 from beyond the arc.

High Point went 14-17 overall with an 8-6 record in non-conference play in the 2022-23 season. The Panthers allowed opponents to score 77.2 points per game and shot 44.1% from the field last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

