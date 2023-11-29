Illinois State plays UIC on 3-game road slide

Illinois State Redbirds (3-3) at UIC Flames (5-2) Chicago; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Illinois State will attempt to…

Illinois State Redbirds (3-3) at UIC Flames (5-2)

Chicago; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois State will attempt to end its three-game road skid when the Redbirds visit UIC.

The Flames are 2-0 on their home court. UIC ranks second in the MVC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 61.7 points while holding opponents to 35.4% shooting.

The Redbirds are 0-1 in road games. Illinois State is 1-1 in games decided by 10 or more points.

UIC makes 48.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.9 percentage points higher than Illinois State has allowed to its opponents (41.4%). Illinois State averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 more made shots on average than the 4.7 per game UIC allows.

The Flames and Redbirds square off Thursday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Rivera averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Flames, scoring 16.1 points while shooting 52.9% from beyond the arc. Toby Okani is shooting 49.4% and averaging 13.4 points for UIC.

Malachi Poindexter is averaging 10.7 points for the Redbirds. Dalton Banks is averaging 10.5 points for Illinois State.

