Idaho Vandals to face Seattle U Redhawks on the road

Idaho Vandals (2-2) at Seattle U Redhawks (2-2) Seattle; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle U Redhawks play…

Idaho Vandals (2-2) at Seattle U Redhawks (2-2)

Seattle; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle U Redhawks play the Idaho Vandals.

Seattle U finished 12-2 at home a season ago while going 20-12 overall. The Redhawks averaged 6.1 steals, 3.1 blocks and 11.3 turnovers per game last season.

Idaho went 4-11 on the road and 10-22 overall last season. The Vandals averaged 73.0 points per game while allowing opponents to score 72.9 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.