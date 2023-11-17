Idaho State wins 85-51 against Northwest (WA)

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Miguel Tomley scored 18 points as Idaho State beat Northwest (WA) 85-51 on Thursday. Tomley was…

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Miguel Tomley scored 18 points as Idaho State beat Northwest (WA) 85-51 on Thursday.

Tomley was 6 of 10 shooting (5 for 8 from 3-point range) for the Bengals (2-2). Isaiah Griffin scored 14 points and added nine rebounds. Kiree Huie finished 6 of 13 from the floor to finish with 13 points, while adding 12 rebounds.

The Eagles were led by Milton Burnett, who posted 12 points. Luke Howard added 11 points for Northwest (WA). Manuel Zapater also had 10 points and six rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.