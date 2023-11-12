Idaho State visits Iowa State after Lipsey’s 21-point game

Idaho State Bengals (1-1) at Iowa State Cyclones (2-0) Ames, Iowa; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cyclones -28.5;…

Idaho State Bengals (1-1) at Iowa State Cyclones (2-0)

Ames, Iowa; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cyclones -28.5; over/under is 129.5

BOTTOM LINE: Iowa State hosts the Idaho State Bengals after Tamin Lipsey scored 21 points in Iowa State’s 102-47 win against the Lindenwood Lions.

Iowa State finished 19-14 overall a season ago while going 13-3 at home. The Cyclones allowed opponents to score 62.6 points per game and shoot 42.0% from the field last season.

Idaho State went 8-11 in Big Sky play and 4-12 on the road last season. The Bengals averaged 69.2 points per game while allowing opponents to score 71.0 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.