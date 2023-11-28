Idaho hosts Denver after Bruner’s 31-point showing

Denver Pioneers (4-3) at Idaho Vandals (3-3) Moscow; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Denver takes on the Idaho Vandals…

Denver Pioneers (4-3) at Idaho Vandals (3-3)

Moscow; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Denver takes on the Idaho Vandals after Tommy Bruner scored 31 points in Denver’s 71-61 victory over the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions.

The Vandals have gone 2-1 at home. Idaho has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

The Pioneers are 1-2 in road games. Denver ranks fourth in the Summit League shooting 36.9% from 3-point range.

Idaho is shooting 46.2% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 45.6% Denver allows to opponents. Denver scores 15.7 more points per game (85.0) than Idaho allows (69.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Julius Mims is scoring 11.0 points per game and averaging 7.3 rebounds for the Vandals. D’Angelo Minnis is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers for Idaho.

Bruner is averaging 25.6 points for the Pioneers. Touko Tainamo is averaging 19.1 points for Denver.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

