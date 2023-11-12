Hyatt, Omoruyi, late free throws help Rutgers turn back Bryant 66-57

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Aundre Hyatt scored 19 points, Clifford Omoruyi had a double-double and Rutgers held off Bryant 66-57…

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Aundre Hyatt scored 19 points, Clifford Omoruyi had a double-double and Rutgers held off Bryant 66-57 on Sunday.

The Scarlet Knights made 5 of 6 free throws in the last minute while the Bulldogs missed their last three shots.

Omoruyi had 13 points and 15 rebounds and Derek Simpson had 12 points, going 8 of 8 from the foul line.

Rutgers (2-1) went 19 of 23 from the line in the second half, 13 of 14 in the final five minutes and finished 24 of 34. The Scarlet Knights went 4 of 22 from 3-point range and shot 31% overall but had a 51-34 rebounding advantage, including 19-6 on the offensive end.

Bryant (1-2) was just 4 of 6 from the line in the second half, 7 of 11 for the game. Rafael Pinzon scored 17 points, making three 3s, half the Bulldogs’ total. Connor Withers added 11 points and Sherif Gross-Bullock had 10 with nine boards.

Rutgers never led by more than nine and when Pinzon and Withers hit back-to-back 3s the Bulldogs led 44-41 with 12:55 to play. The Scarlet Knights scored the next eight but after an Omoruyi dunk at the 7:29 mark they didn’t make another field goal until his layup at 1:55.

Bryant went 3 of 7 in the last eight minutes and committed four turnovers.

Both teams struggled to get an offensive rhythm in the first half with the Scarlet Knights taking a 29-25 lead. Both teams shot 37% and were a combined 4 of 25 from 3-point range.

Bryant’s only lead was 19-18 but Rutgers never led by more than six in the first half. The only time the Scarlet Knights made consecutive baskets was on their last two shots, when Gavin Griffiths hit a 3 to make it 29-23.

Rutgers is home against Georgetown on Wednesday and Bryant goes to Boston College on Thursday.

