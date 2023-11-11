Hunter’s late free throws get Clemson past UAB, 77-76

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Chase Hunter knocked down a pair of free throws with three seconds left and Clemson used…

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Chase Hunter knocked down a pair of free throws with three seconds left and Clemson used a late rally to earn a 77-76 win over UAB in an Asheville Championship semifinal on Friday night.

The win pulls Clemson even in the all-time series, 2-2. The Tigers will play Davidson, a 64-61 winner over Maryland, for the tournament title on Sunday. UAB will play the Terrapins for third place.

The Blazers held a nine-point lead, 67-58, after Alejandro Vasquez scored at the basket with 7:01 left. Ian Schieffelin answered with a dunk with 6:49 to play and added a free throw for the three-point play to cut the lead to six. Hunter and Chauncey Wiggins each drilled a 3-pointer to pull Clemson even, 67-67 and Schieffelin added a 3 and PJ Hall scored at the basket to complete a 14-0 run to go up 72-67.

Efrem Johnson and Eric Gaines each answered with a 3 to put the Blazers up, 73-72 with just under a minute to play. Hall turned a three-point play with :29 left, but Johnson hit from deep with :09 remaining for a 76-75 UAB lead. Hunter got to the line to retake the lead and Gaines missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Hall was 11 of 18 from the field to lead Clemson (2-0) with 27 points and nine rebounds. Hunter was 3 of 4 from the line for the game and added 16 points.

Gaines finished with 18 points, four steals and three assists to lead UAB (0-2). Johnson was 3 of 5 from distance and added 17 points and Vasquez contributed 11.

