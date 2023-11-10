Hunter leads Miami (OH) against Texas State after 21-point performance

Texas State Bobcats (0-1) at Miami (OH) RedHawks (0-1) Oxford, Ohio; Saturday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Miami (OH) plays…

Texas State Bobcats (0-1) at Miami (OH) RedHawks (0-1)

Oxford, Ohio; Saturday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (OH) plays the Texas State Bobcats after Darweshi Hunter scored 21 points in Miami (OH)’s 72-64 loss to the Evansville Purple Aces.

Miami (OH) went 9-9 at home last season while going 12-20 overall. The RedHawks allowed opponents to score 74.5 points per game and shoot 46.2% from the field last season.

Texas State finished 9-13 in Sun Belt action and 7-7 on the road a season ago. The Bobcats averaged 66.0 points per game last season, 13.1 on free throws and 13.2 from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

